Quinn Ewers Holds Off Arch Manning in Texas Longhorns QB Battle by SportsGrid 12 minutes ago

The University of Texas quarterback position has been a topic of discussion in college football throughout the offseason, and over the weekend, the starting quarterback was announced. Quinn Ewers had a good spring game, displaying efficiency and accuracy.

The team’s offense looked promising, with wideout AD Mitchell having a great game, including a spectacular catch. Although Ewers’s completion percentage on passes of 20 yards or more last season was 34.1%, which wasn’t great, he showed that he could connect downfield on Saturday.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian announced that Ewers would be the starter. Still, his accuracy will be the one thing to watch for in the regular season. If Ewers can continue to make those connections, their offense could be elite.

However, the question of who will be the backup quarterback for the team this year remains. Sarkisian can choose between redshirt freshman Maalik Murphy or the much-ballyhooed Arch Manning, a true freshman.

Choosing Ewers as the starting quarterback allows Texas to develop Manning for a year behind him. It is still unknown if this decision will last throughout the regular season, but it was clear from Ewers’s performance on Saturday that he is comfortable in the offense.

The once No. 1 overall prospect in his class looked like the guy for the team, and his playstyle seemed to match what the coach was looking for in a quarterback.

Texas has found a starting quarterback in Ewers. He displayed efficiency and comfort in the offense, and if he can continue to connect on those deep passes, their attack could be unstoppable.

Moreover, with Manning being developed behind Ewers, the team’s quarterback position looks promising for the upcoming seasons. It remains to be seen how 2023 will play out, but for now, Ewers is the guy.