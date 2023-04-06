Ranking The Big East vs. Big 12 Challenge Matchups by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The matchups for next season’s Big East vs. Big 12 Challenge have been announced, and we’re already looking ahead to the marquee matchups we’ll be seeing during the holiday season. We rank the five matchups we are most excited to watch between two of the best conferences in college basketball.

1. UConn vs. Kansas (Dec. 1)

This will be one of the premier matchups of the regular season in college basketball. Both teams should be in the top ten heading into this matchup, with the Huskies having the best chance to repeat since the Florida Gators did it in 2007. The atmosphere at Phog Allen Fieldhouse will be electric for this one.

2. Houston vs. Xavier (Dec. 1)

Houston doesn’t return everyone, but it returns enough to be a formidable foe in 2023. The same can be said for the Musketeers, with both teams led by prestigious head coaches. This battle between ranked teams should have profound seed implications when Selection Sunday rolls around.

3. St. John’s vs. West Virginia (Dec. 1)

These will be two up-and-coming programs in the 2023-24 season. St. John’s made the blockbuster offseason move of bringing in legendary Rick Pitino as their next head coach as he’s looking to inject immediate talent into the program through the portal. After sitting out this season, the Mountaineers will get the services of Preseason MAAC Player of the Year Jose Perez and Arizona transfer Kerr Kriisa. The Mountaineers could be a sleeper in the Big 12 in 2023-24.

4. Texas vs. Marquette (Nov. 30)

Marquette should be a title contender heading into next season as they return nearly all of their production from last year’s Big East Champion squad. Point guard Tyler Kolek is must-watch television, while Kam Jones is a dynamic scorer that can fill it up for the Golden Eagles. Texas will be losing tons of production, but five-star freshmen Ron Holland and A.J. Johnson should help cushion the fall heading into next season.

5. Villanova vs. Kansas State (Dec. 5)

This battle of the Wildcats will be a prove-it game for both head coaches. Villanova head coach Kyle Neptune is coming off a rocky first season with the program and is looking to prove the program didn’t make a mistake appointing him as Jay Wright’s successor. As for Kansas State, Jerome Tang had as good of a debut coaching season as you can imagine, and he’ll be looking to show fans it was far from a fluke showing. The return of Justin Moore is a massive boost for Villanova and could give them the edge heading into this matchup.

November 30 Texas Tech at Butler

November 30 Creighton at Oklahoma State

December 1 Iowa State at DePaul

December 1 Houston at Xavier

December 1 Connecticut at Kansas

December 1 St John’s at West Virginia

December 2 TCU at Georgetown

December 5 Texas at Marquette

December 5 Providence at Oklahoma

December 5 Villanova at Kansas State

December 5 Seton Hall at Baylor