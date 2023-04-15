Rays' Jeffrey Springs Expected to Miss 2 Months by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Jeffrey Springs is headed to the injured list for the Tampa Bay Rays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Springs left the game Thursday versus the Boston Red Sox after suffering from ulnar neuritis in his left arm. It was expected that an IL stint would be necessary. The only question was how long Springs would be lost to the team. Well, unfortunately, it will be months rather than weeks. The Rays hurler is expected to be out for at least two months, and that assumes that he won’t need surgery to repair the problem.

