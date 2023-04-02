Rays' Jeffrey Springs Lifted in 7th, with No-Hitter Intact by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

It’s still early in the season, but that doesn’t take the sting out of getting lifted with a no-hitter intact. That was the case for Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Jeffrey Springs, who was dealing against the Detroit Tigers on Sunday.

The southpaw allowed only a walk in 6.0 innings pitched before being removed in favor of Colin Poche.

And that is it for #Rays Springs, as he is lifted with a no-hitter through 6 and 81 pitches. Poche in. https://t.co/C9JJlVhEkL — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) April 2, 2023

Springs’ dominance didn’t end there. The former 30th-round pick struck out 12, throwing just 81 pitches in the appearance.

Starting pitching has been a strength early in the campaign for the Rays. Springs, Shane McClanahan, and Zach Eflin have started the first three games of the season, combining for 17.0 innings pitched, 23 strikeouts, and just one earned run.

The bullpen is doing its part, letting only one run come around to score.

The Rays are going for the series sweep of the Tigers, leading the AL Central foes late in Sunday's matinee.