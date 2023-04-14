Rays Tie Record with 13 Consecutive Wins to Start a Season by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The Tampa Bay Rays have taken the baseball community by storm, starting 13-0 and tying the modern-era record for most consecutive wins to start a season. They join the 1982 Milwaukee Brewers and 1987 Atlanta Braves in the modern era but are chasing the 1884 St. Louis Maroons of the Union Association, who started their season 20-0.

The way Tampa has succeeded thus far has been nothing short of pure domination. They lead the league in runs scored with 101, separating themselves from the second-place Dodgers by 22. They also lead the league in the fewest runs allowed with 30, four runs better than the second-place Twins.

With a run differential of 71, the Rays haven’t been lucky. They’ve destroyed everyone in their path, raising questions about if they can be stopped.

RAYS MAGIC



They scored 7 runs in the 5th inning! pic.twitter.com/8P4EqWJGYK — Talkin? Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 13, 2023

They head north of the border tonight to take on the Blue Jays, who sport an 8-5 record. The Rays will put Drew Rasmussen on the mound for his third start of the season. He’s already tossed 13 scoreless innings thus far. Jose Berrios, who has an 11.17 ERA through two starts, will oppose Rasmussen.

The Rays sit at -126 on the money line at the FanDuel Sportsbook tonight, with the third-best odds to win the American League at +450.