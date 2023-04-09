Rays' Tyler Glasnow Scheduled for Bullpen Session Next Week by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

As good as the Tampa Bay Rays have been, they could be poised to get even better.

The Rays’ starting rotation has been without Tyler Glasnow for most of the past two years. Tommy John surgery de-railed his 2021 campaign, and the hard-throwing righty didn’t return until the end of 2022.

Although he appeared to be in good health at the start of Spring Training, an oblique injury delayed the start of Glasnow’s season.

However, according to Kristie Ackert, the Rays’ ace is scheduled to throw a bullpen session next week.

Tyler Glasnow was throwing again today. Said he's been long tossing for a while, out past 120 feet. He expects to throw a bullpen next week. #RaysUp — Kristie Ackert (@ByKristieAckert) April 9, 2023

It’s a good sign that Glasnow will be back in the bullpen, but it’s unlikely he will return to the starting lineup any time soon. He’ll require some ramping up in the bullpen before he gets a minor league start or two to get up to game speed. As such, Glanow likely won’t return until the beginning of May.

