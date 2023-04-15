Seiya Suzuki Made Season Debut for Cubs Friday by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The Chicago Cubs have activated Seiya Suzuki from the injured list, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. Suzuki had 14 home runs, 46 RBI, and batted .262 in 111 games last year.

In his short career in MLB, that seems to be the problem for Suzuki, staying healthy. He missed 51 games last season and now the first 11 games this year. If he can stay healthy, he should be productive for a Cubs team hoping to compete for a playoff berth this season.

Friday night marked Suzuki’s debut as he missed the first couple of weeks of the season due to an oblique injury. He didn’t wait long to make an impact, launching a solo home run in the 8-2 win.

On Saturday, the Dodgers will have Michael Grove starting versus Jameson Taillon of the Cubs. The Dodgers are +118 (-1.5) on the run line and -162 on the moneyline, with an over/under of nine, over (-110), and under (-110). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others on the FanDuel Sportsbook.