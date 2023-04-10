Timberwolves C Rudy Gobert Suspended, OUT for Tuesday vs. Lakers by SportsGrid 45 minutes ago

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert has been suspended for Tuesday night’s Play-In Tournament matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers, per Stadium’s Shams Charania.

Sources: Rudy Gobert has been suspended for Timberwolves-Lakers on Tuesday. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 10, 2023

The suspension comes following a bench altercation, where Gobert punched teammate Kyle Anderson during Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Rudy Gobert throws a shot at teammate Kyle Anderson during a timeout. pic.twitter.com/dRzi3ALkoJ — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) April 9, 2023

He will now miss their biggest game of the season in the Western Conference Play-In Tournament against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski also reported that Gobert would be expected to return for Minnesota’s next game, whether it’s another play-in game or the first round of the Western Conference Playoffs.

Gobert has averaged 13.4 points, 11.6 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game in 70 starts this season. With him out of the lineup, expect Karl-Anthony Towns to be at center while both Taurean Prince and Nathan Knight could see more minutes in the frontcourt.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Lakers Odds

The Minnesota Timberwolves are 7.5-point underdogs against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night, with the total set at 231.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.