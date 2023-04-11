Timberwolves @ Lakers Betting Preview, Props, and Picks by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

We’ll head out to Hollywood for the first game of the Western Conference Play-In Tournament between the eight-place Minnesota Timberwolves and seventh-place Los Angeles Lakers. The winner earns the right to match up with the No. 2 seed Memphis Grizzlies in the first round. The loser will face Oklahoma City or New Orleans on Friday with the No. 8 seed at stake.Timberwolves @ Lakers Game Information

Location: Crypto.com Arena | Los Angeles, CA

Crypto.com Arena | Los Angeles, CA Time: 10:00 p.m. ET | TV: TNT

The Timberwolves wouldn’t let us have a quiet final day of the regular season as they dominated the NBA news cycle. Rudy Gobert threw a punch at teammate Kyle Anderson to earn a one-game suspension. Jaden McDaniels also punched a wall heading back into the locker room, fracturing his hand to end his season.

Conversely, Los Angeles is playing their best basketball of the season, going 9-2 over their last eleven games. Their health is excellent, and their chemistry is peaking after the roster overhaul at the trade deadline. The LeBron James and Anthony Davis duo needs no explanation, making the Lakers a viable threat to reach the Finals as a lower seed.

Spread: Timberwolves +8.5 (-110) | Lakers -8.5 (-110)

Timberwolves +8.5 (-110) | Lakers -8.5 (-110) Moneyline: Timberwolves +300 | Lakers -375

Timberwolves +300 | Lakers -375 Total: Over 233 (-110) | Under 233 (-110)

While a masterful Anthony Edwards performance cannot be ruled out, this is LA’s game to lose. However, the spread is high, so I’ll look to tease it down along with the total to Lakers -3.5 and OVER 223.5 in an even money teaser.

Anthony Edwards OVER 27.5 Points (-118)

D’Angelo Russell OVER 5.5 Assists (+116)

Karl-Anthony Towns OVER 4.5 Assists (+122)

Edwards putting on a show is Minnesota’s only chance. He will see close to 40 minutes and could exceed 25 shot attempts. The Wolves should look to feed him whenever possible, and I expect him to exceed the moment with 30-plus. Take the OVER.

Is revenge in store? D’Angelo Russell will go against his old squad. I’ll look to his plus-money assist prop as he’s gone over 5.5 assists in six of his last ten games, including a ten-dime showing against Minnesota. Look for Russell to expose his former team in the passing lane.

Karl-Anthony Towns will have to pick up the slack with Gobert sidelined, but the books have adjusted his points and rebounds props. Instead, target his plus-money assist prop, as in two games without Gobert, KAT went for six-plus assists in each outing. Additionally, LA has allowed the sixth most assists to centers. Given the plus-money, I love the value.