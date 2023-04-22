Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Game 3 Best Bets by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

After back-to-back blowouts in Toronto, will the series shifting to Tampa Bay change how these games are played in this best-of-seven series?

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

There’s been a lot of chaos in this series between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Toronto Maple Leafs. The Lightning blew the doors off the Maple Leafs in Game 1, 7-3, and Toronto replied with a 7-2 thumping in Game 2. It’s hard to say if this trend of blowouts will continue, but we see tight prices on the moneyline. The Maple Leafs are listed as slight road favorites at -122, while the Lightning are at +102.

A lot of this game will depend on the health of some of the Lightning’s defensemen. If Victor Hedman can return to the lineup, we like Tampa’s chances in this Game 3.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the visiting Maple Leafs will continue riding Ilya Samsonov, while the Lightning will continue with Andrei Vasilevskiy. The Maple Leafs’ netminder has a 1-1 record, with a .843 save percentage, while Vasilevskiy is 1-1 with a .853 save percentage. With a blowout win for each side, both goalies are better than their numbers suggest.

This is a veteran Tampa Bay Lightning group that knows how to respond to adversity. Tampa Bay was a dominant home team, posting a 28-8-5 record during the regular season. It will be a tall task for Toronto to play the matchup game on the road, so we like the plus-money value the Lightning are presenting.

Best Bet: Lightning moneyline (+102)

It’s been a high-scoring series, with the first game seeing ten goals and the second nine. The total for tonight is set at 6.5, with the over priced at -102 and the under at -120. Both offenses were among the top in the league during the regular season, but they also have some solid defensive metrics. With the series shifting to Tampa Bay, we like the value the under 6.5 is presenting tonight at -120.

Best Bet: Under 6.5 (-120)

The Lightning were offensively quiet in Game 2, a much different result than Game 1. The Lightning’s Steven Stamkos has yet to make his presence felt, tallying just one assist. Stamkos has more to offer, especially on the powerplay, and we like him to find a way to contribute in Game 3. He has an appetizing price of +170 to score.

Best Prop: Steven Stamkos to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+170)