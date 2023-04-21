Twins Officially Sign SP Pablo Lopez to 4-Year, $73.5 Million Extension by SportsGrid 47 minutes ago

According to the club’s Twitter, the Minnesota Twins have officially announced the signing of starting pitcher Pablo Lopez to a four-year, $73.5 million extension.

PABLO DAY IS HERE TO STAY!!! ? pic.twitter.com/EW1i231rCw — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) April 21, 2023

The deal, reported earlier in the week, keeps Lopez in a Twins uniform through the 2027 season.

Minnesota acquired the 27-year-old this past offseason in a deal that sent reigning AL batting champion Luis Arraez to the Miami Marlins.

Lopez has enjoyed a fantastic start to his Twins career, recording a 1.73 ERA, 0.81 WHIP, and a 33:6 strikeout-to-walk ratio across 26.0 innings pitched (four starts). His last outing came Sunday against the New York Yankees, in which he held the Bronx Bombers to two runs over six innings with seven strikeouts in a losing effort.

Lopez’s next start is scheduled for Saturday against the Washington Nationals in the second of a three-game set.

