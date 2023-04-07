UFC 287: Pereira vs. Adesanya 2 Main Event Preview & Best Bets by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

A UFC Middleweight Championship bout headlines UFC 287 as Alex Pereira puts his title on the line against former champion Israel Adesanya.

Date: Saturday, April 8, 2023 | Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Saturday, April 8, 2023 | 10:00 p.m. ET Venue: Miami-Dade Arena – Miami, Florida | TV: PPV

Alex Pereira vs Israel Adesanya

Odds to Win: Pereira +112 | Adesanya -142

Pereira +112 | Adesanya -142 How Will Fight End: KO/TKO -105 | Submission +900 | Decision +100

KO/TKO -105 | Submission +900 | Decision +100 Will the fight go the distance? Yes -128 | No -102

Before Alex Pereira knocked him out at UFC 281, Israel Adesanya had run through the UFC’s middleweight division. Adesanya’s only loss in the UFC was to Jan Blachowicz when he challenged him for the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship. However, Pereira changed all of that. On top of losing to Pereira in MMA, Adesanya has two losses to him in kickboxing. However, Pereira isn’t undefeated in MMA, losing his debut by submission.

Adesanya had always enjoyed a size advantage in his bouts but lost in the two fights he didn’t (Blachowicz and Pereira). Both fighters are six-foot-four, but Adesanya will have a one-inch reach advantage.

Neither fighter attempts many takedowns, and they both have good takedown defense, so grappling will likely not be a factor. Pereira has a nasty left hook and lands 5.23 significant strikes per minute to Adesanya’s 3.93. However, Adesanya has a speed advantage and was landing cleaner in most of their exchanges. Still, Pereira throws with more conviction, evidenced by his knockout in their previous fight.

Hopefully, The Last Stylebender has learned to respect Poatan’s power. Pereira should have a significant weakness on the ground, but it’s doubtful Adesanya has re-invented his game enough to take advantage. Most of the time, the winner of the first fight wins the second. Despite beating Adesanya three times (two kickboxing, one MMA), Pereira is coming in as an underdog at +112. It’s hard to pick one way or the other, but when a fight is this close, you have to take the plus money.

The Pick

Pereira outright (+112)

Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

