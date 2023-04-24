Vegas Golden Knights vs. Winnipeg Jets Game 4 Best Bets by SportsGrid 47 minutes ago

After their comeback attempt fell short in overtime in Game 3, the Winnipeg Jets will look to even this series up tonight on home ice.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

It took double overtime, but the Vegas Golden Knights escaped Game 3 with a victory after blowing a three-goal lead in the third period. This series has been much tighter than many expected, considering that the Golden Knights were the top seed in the Western Conference and had players returning from injury. Vegas is listed as a slight road favorite tonight on the moneyline at -118, while the Jets are at -102.

Game 3 was the closest game of the series, and we’re expecting something similar in Game 4. In addition, the goaltending should improve over what we’ve seen, especially from the Jets.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the Golden Knights are expected to continue riding Laurent Brossoit, while the Jets will do the same with Connor Hellebuyck. The Golden Knights goaltender has a 2-1 record with a .897 save percentage, while Hellebuyck is 1-2 with a .894 save percentage. Hellebuyck is the better goalie of the two, and it’s about time he starts showing that in this matchup.

The Jets are in a must-win situation at home and need to even the series before heading back to Vegas for Game 5. We haven’t seen the best of the Jets, and they haven’t been able to steal a game with their elite goaltending. As a result, we like the value they’re presenting on the moneyline at -102.

Best Bet: Jets moneyline (-102)

The first three games of this series saw six, seven, and nine total goals scored. The total for tonight is set at just 5.5, with the over priced at -122 and the under at +100. With a low total tonight, there’s an expectation that this will be the lowest-scoring matchup of the series. These teams are much stronger defensively than they’ve demonstrated through the first three games, and we’re looking for Hellebuyck to have his best performance of the series. With that, targeting the under and its plus-money value is the direction we’ll take.

Best Bet: Under 5.5 (+100)

The Jets need more offense, and Kyle Connor could be the answer. The Jets’ sniper has tallied two goals through the first three games, and his goal-scoring touch will be even more critical in Game 4. Connor is listed at an appetizing price of +150 to score tonight, and there’s a lot to like about that number.

Best Prop: Kyle Connor to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+150)