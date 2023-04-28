Warren Sharp Says The Texans Taking CJ Stroud Is A Great Pick! by SportsGrid 34 minutes ago

The 2023 NFL Draft has been highly anticipated as it is expected to be one of the most quarterback-heavy drafts in recent years. With multiple talented quarterbacks expected to be available in the early rounds, there has been a lot of speculation about which team will pick which quarterback. The Houston Texans, who had the second overall pick, have been at the center of this speculation.

The Texans, who finished last in their division in the 2022 season, were in dire need of a quarterback to lead their offense. With their previous starter, Deshaun Watson, involved in a legal controversy, the Texans were left with a huge void at the quarterback position. However, with the second overall pick in the draft, the Texans had the opportunity to draft a franchise quarterback to turn their fortunes around.

After much anticipation and speculation, the Texans finally made their pick, and it was not a surprise. With the second overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Texans selected CJ Stroud, the highly touted quarterback from Ohio State. Stroud was once believed to be the best quarterback in this class based on the betting odds, but his stock had fallen a bit leading up to the draft.

Despite this, the Texans knew that they needed a quarterback, and they were not willing to take any chances by waiting for another year. They went all-in on Stroud, who has the potential to be a franchise quarterback for years to come. With a new coaching staff in place, the Texans now have a new quarterback to work with, and they can start building their offense around him.

The Texans have the potential to turn their fortunes around and become a force in the league once again.