Warriors SF Andrew Wiggins Close to Return by SportsGrid 45 minutes ago

According to ESPN.com, Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins is expected to rejoin the team early this week.

Wiggins has missed the last 22 games due to a family matter. Golden State went 12-10 during his absence.

“We love Wiggs. He’s a huge part of our team,” head coach Steve Kerr said last week. “He’s a great player, but he’s a great human being. He’s just a great teammate. I love coaching him. So anytime you see one of your guys struggling, dealing with something, all you can do is support that player and give them space, and that’s what we’ve tried to do.”

The 28-year-old’s return would be a massive boost for a Warriors team currently half a game up on the Los Angeles Lakers for the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference.

Wiggins has appeared in 37 games for the Dubs this season, posting per-game averages of 17.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 2.3 assists.

