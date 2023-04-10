WATCH: Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert Punches Teammate Kyle Anderson, Sent Home by Team by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The Minnesota Timberwolves sent star center Rudy Gobert home after punching teammate Kyle Anderson during a timeout in the second quarter of Sunday’s 113-108 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.

Rudy Gobert throws a shot at teammate Kyle Anderson during a timeout. pic.twitter.com/dRzi3ALkoJ — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) April 9, 2023

“We made the decision to send Rudy Gobert home after the incident in the second quarter,” Timberwolves president Tim Connelly said in a statement. “His behavior on the bench was unacceptable and we will handle the situation internally.”

Gobert, whose status for Tuesday’s play-in tournament game against the Los Angeles Lakers is reportedly up in the air, issued an apology on his personal Twitter, writing:

“Emotions got the best of me today. I should not have reacted the way I did regardless of what was said. I wanna apologize to the fans, the organization and particularly to Kyle, who is someone that I truly love and respect as a teammate.”

The 30-year-old averaged 13.4 points, 11.6 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks in 70 games this season – his first in Minnesota.

