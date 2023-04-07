Wild and Mild New York Jets Season Specials to Bet On by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The trendiest NFL team right now is the New York Jets, at least according to the betting market. I know! I’m as surprised as you are.

When perusing the NFL futures on the FanDuel Sportsbook, I found the usual Super Bowl, conference, and division odds…as I kept scrolling, there they wereâ€”the New York Jets season specials for 2023.

As a lifelong Jets fan, my heart fluttered a bit. Before he’s officially even a Jet, Aaron Rodgers has already made the franchise a market maker! So, let’s have a little fun and take a look.

Garrett Wilson to Score 10+ Touchdowns +125

Jets to Score 1+ Touchdown in Every Game +150

Jets to Make the Playoffs + Packers to Miss the Playoffs +200

Allen Lazard to Score 10+ Touchdowns +250

Jets to beat Bills at Home & on the Road +300

Jets to Miss the Playoffs + Packers to Miss the Playoffs +350

Jets to Make the AFC Championship Game +400

The most fun of all these is the most realistic: Garrett Wilson to Score 10+ Touchdowns (+125). Why? The kid is fantastic and was a shining light in what was mostly a pathetic New York offense in 2022.

The NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year (with Zach Wilson, Mike White, and Joe Flacco throwing him the football!!!!!) caught 83 passes. While just four were for touchdowns, New York’s quarterbacks connected on only 14 scoring strikes all season.

A-Rod threw 26 TD passes a year ago (4.8 TD%). That TD percentage was well below his career average of 6.2%. A refreshed and motivated Rodgers should have a bounce-back season, and while no one is expecting a repeat of his 2020 MVP run (48 TDs, 9.1 TD%), a return closer to his 2021 form (37 TDs, 7.0 TD% in 16 games) is realistic.

In the 12 seasons from 2010 to 2021, the Packers produced 12 double-digit touchdown reception seasons. If Rodgers gets to 30-32 touchdowns, expect Wilson to be the primary beneficiary.

While the Jets failed to score a touchdown in a whopping five games (!) in 2022, including the final three contests, the Packers found the end zone in all 17, so the Jets to Score 1+ Touchdown in Every Game (+150) might be decent value.

Jets to Make the Playoffs + Packers to Miss the Playoffs (+200) feels like a prediction many if not most, will make going into the season. Currently, New York is -162 to make the playoffs, while you’d have to lay -200 on â€œnoâ€ for Green Bay as individual bets (which generally can’t be parlayed). As I whip out my trusty parlay calculator, that’s excellent value. Grab it while it lasts!

Jets to score 1+ Passing Touchdown in Every Game +750

Jets to have #1 AFC Regular Season Record +850

Aaron Rodgers to Score 5+ Touchdowns +1500

Jets to go Undefeated in the AFC East Games +2500

None of these seem realistic. Rodgers rushed for five touchdowns once in his career (2009), and this isn’t the year he’s throwing a touchdown in every game. He’s more likely to do a pantyhose commercial a la Joe Namath. That leaves us with two team goals to choose from.

What’s more likely? The Jets to have #1 AFC Regular Season Record (+850). They currently have the fourth-highest win total (9.5) in the conference. But what has the best value? I’m going with the Jets to go Undefeated in the AFC East Games (+2500).

Considering Gang Green has Kansas City, Los Angeles (Chargers), Philadelphia, and Dallas on the schedule, to win the AFC, they will likely have to go 5-1 within the division, so why not roll the dice they sweep the AFC East for a nice chunk of change?

Jets to score 1+ Rushing Touchdown in Every Game +11000

Jets to go Undefeated in the Regular Season +15000

Feel free to flip a coin on this one, but if I had to choose one of these Lottery Tickets to back, it would be the Jets to score 1+ Rushing Touchdown in Every Game (+11000) because there is no way they’re going 17-0.

The NFL season is five months away (sorry), and Rodgers is still a Green Bay Packer, but that doesn’t mean a fellow can’t dream.