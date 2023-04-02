Wizards Short on Starters as they Take on the Knicks by SportsGrid 17 minutes ago

The Washington Wizards will be without four of their five starters when they take on the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. As Stefan Bondy points out, Bradley Beal, Kyle Kuzma, Monte Morris, and Kristaps Porzingis have all been ruled out.

Consequently, Daniel Gafford will be the only regular in the starting lineup.

Injury report for tonight?s game. I know Knicks have struggled at home (them and Sacramento only NBA teams with a better record on the road) but this a gimme game. No disrespect to Corey Kispert. pic.twitter.com/4LrD2EkeDv — Stefan Bondy (@SBondyNYDN) April 2, 2023

The Wizards are all but assured of missing the play-in, dropping nine of their past 12. As such, they’ve fallen to 11th in the Eastern Conference standings and sit 3.0 games back of the Chicago Bulls for the final playoff berth.

They appear content to play out the season, focusing on rebuilding for next year.

Washington can go in several directions with Sunday’s lineup but expect heavy doses of Delon Wright, Jordan Goodwin, Corey Kispert, and Deni Avdija.

Bettors won’t be surprised to see how the adjustments impact the Wizards’ chances in the betting market. FanDuel Sportsbook has Washington priced as massive +12 underdogs for the Eastern Conference showdown.