Adam Silver 'Shocked' at Latest Ja Morant Gun Video by SportsGrid 39 minutes ago

During Tuesday’s NBA Draft Lottery, commissioner Adam Silver said he was “shocked” at the latest video of Ja Morant in which the Memphis Grizzlies superstar was seen brandishing a gun for the second time in as many months.

“Honestly, I was shocked when I saw this weekend that video,” said Silver. “Now, we’re in the process of investigating it, and we’ll figure out exactly what happened to the best we can. The video is a bit grainy and all that, but I’m assuming the worst.”

Morant was suspended eight games for his first gun-related incident and released a statement in the wake of Silver’s comments, saying:

“I know I’ve disappointed a lot of people who have supported me. This is a journey, and I recognize there is more work to do. My words may not mean much right now, but I take full accountability for my actions. I’m committed to continuing to work on myself.”

Reports have surfaced that the 23-year-old will likely face a significant suspension, potentially half of the 2023-24 season, if not longer.

