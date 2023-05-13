Astros' Jose Altuve on Rehab Assignment by SportsGrid 44 minutes ago

Jose Altuve of the Houston Astros has begun a rehab assignment, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Altuve has been out all season after undergoing surgery for a broken thumb that he suffered after being hit by a pitch during the World Baseball Classic. How long Altuve will be on the rehab assignment likely will depend on when he feels ready to face major league pitching. It won’t surprise anyone if that time is a week and certainly within two weeks. Once Altuve returns, he should resume his second base spot and lead off for the Astros.

The Astros will be in Chicago on Saturday to take on the White Sox. The Astros will have Brandon Bielak on the hill, and he will be up against Dylan Cease of the Sox. The Astros are -182 (+1.5) on the run line and +104 on the moneyline, with an over/under of 8.5, over (-122), and under (+100).