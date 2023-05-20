Astros' Jose Altuve Returned to Starting Lineup Friday by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Jose Altuve returned to the starting lineup Friday for the Houston Astros, Mark Berman of FOX 26 reports.

Astros lineup with Jose Altuve leading off and Brandon Bielak pic.twitter.com/G6jHYvURXy — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) May 19, 2023

Altuve had been on the injured list all season after breaking his right thumb in the World Baseball Classic. Altuve didn’t impress during his rehab assignment as he only went 2-22, but the Astros have decided that he is still ready to play Major League Baseball. It’s fair to wonder if Altuve will be an everyday player immediately after returning to the Astros or if he might need an extra day or two off until he gets up to speed. He went hitless in four at-bats but did have a walk as the Astros defeated the Oakland Athletics 5-1.

On Saturday, the Astros will play host to the Athletics. The Astros will have Hunter Brown on the hill against J.P. Sears of the Athletics. The Astros are -142 (-1.5) on the run line and -310 on the moneyline, with an over/under of nine, 8.5 (-118), and under (-104).