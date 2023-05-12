Astros Star 2B Jose Altuve to Begin Rehab Assignment Friday by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

According to the club’s official Twitter, Houston Astros (19-18) star second baseman Jose Altuve will begin a rehab assignment Friday at Triple-A Sugar Land.

2B Jose Altuve will begin a rehab assignment with Triple A Sugar Land tonight. — Houston Astros (@astros) May 12, 2023

Altuve has yet to play this season after suffering a fractured right thumb while playing for his native Venezuela in the 2023 World Baseball Classic. The 33-year-old underwent surgery on March 22.

Altuve has since made significant progress in his recovery. The former AL MVP was cleared for baseball activities on May 2, two weeks ahead of his initial eight-week timeline.

Altuve’s eventual return will move Mauricio Dubon back to a bench role. Dubon has been Houston’s starting second baseman in Altuve’s absence, slashing .287/.306/.357 with six RBI and three stolen bases. The 28-year-old was removed from Tuesday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels due to left hamstring discomfort but is not expected to require a trip to the IL.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Astros at -148 on the moneyline for Friday’s matchup with the Chicago White Sox (13-26).