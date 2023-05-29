Athletics Designate 1B Jesus Aguilar for Assignment by SportsGrid 43 minutes ago

According to ESPN.com, the Oakland Athletics have designated first baseman Jesus Aguilar for assignment.

Aguilar, amid a 1-for-20 slump, appeared in 36 games for the A’s after inking a one-year, $3 million contract this past offseason. The 32-year-old struggled to the tune of a .221/.281/.385 slash line with five home runs, nine RBI, and a .666 OPS. However, he remained effective against left-handed pitching, hitting .280 with four home runs and eight RBI in 50 at-bats, which should help his chances of landing with another squad.

Aguilar will first be subject to waivers and can become a free agent if he goes unclaimed.

The Venezuelan native has also spent time with the Cleveland Guardians, Milwaukee Brewers, Tampa Bay Rays, Miami Marlins, and Baltimore Orioles during his ten-year MLB career.

Aguilar’s best season came in 2018 while a member of the Brewers, where he was an All-Star en route to setting career highs in home runs (35) and RBI (108).

