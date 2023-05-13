Athletics' Ramon Laureano Returned to Lineup by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Ramon Laureano returned to the starting lineup Friday for the Oakland Athletics, the Athletics’ official website reports.

Gotta get down on Friday ? pic.twitter.com/f7EjJXXs5J — Oakland A's (@Athletics) May 12, 2023

After crashing into the right-field wall, Laureano had to leave the game early Monday versus the New York Yankees. It was stated that he was dealing with concussion symptoms. Those symptoms have apparently subsided as Laureano was back and playing Friday. Laureano had one hit, a triple, in four at-bats as the Athletics defeated the Texas Rangers 9-7 on Friday.

There is no denying that the A’s are the worst team in Major League Baseball this season. It seems they will lose at least 100 games. The only thing they have to play for is to see what value they can get from their veteran players at the trade deadline. Laureano could be one of those players that could bring back something in a deal. He has always been known as a good defender with a rocket for an arm, and a trade to a contending team could unlock his offensive potential.

On Saturday, the A’s will host the Rangers. The Athletics will have J.P. Sears on the mound, while the Rangers will go with Jon Gray. The Athletics are -120 (+1.5) on the run line and +130 on the moneyline, with an over/under of nine, over (+100), and under (-122).