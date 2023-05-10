Betting Public Has Joined Red Sox Fans Rooting For Masataka Yoshida The 5-foot-8, 176-pound outfielder has been labeled the 'biggest liability' by Sean T. McGuire 1 hours ago

Masataka Yoshida doesn’t just have the support of the Boston Red Sox after an impressive start to the 2023 MLB campaign, but the Japanese import also has gained plenty of backing as it relates to the betting public.

Yoshida currently has the shortest odds to American League MVP at BetMGM and a number of other sportsbooks. And Yoshida, who claimed the league’s Player of the Week honor as announced Monday, also represents far and away the most tickets and handle.

BetMGM revealed Tuesday that Yoshida is responsible for 34.4% of the money wagered and 29.7% of the bets placed. The 5-foot-8, 176-pound outfielder has been labeled as the “biggest liability” to oddsmakers.

New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe is second behind Yoshida in both handle (19.0%) and tickets (20.5%) with Baltimore Orioles’ Gunnar Henderson, the favorite to win the award entering the season, is third in handle (16.8%) and tickets (12.6%).

Yoshida opened at 10-1 on BetMGM and has continuously been slashed. He currently is seeing plus-money prices, though, which might make it an enticing wager for Red Sox fans.

Of course, his profitability has been impacted due to an impressive start to the campaign. Yoshida, going up against major league pitching for the first time, is hitting .308 with a .901 OPS in 117 at-bats. He’s hit six home runs with 24 RBIs, and his recent production has been stellar.

Red Sox teammate Triston Casas, meanwhile, who represents the fourth-most tickets and fifth-most handle, has dropped down the betting board. Boston’s first baseman opened at 9-1 to win AL Rookie of the Year before dropping to 30-1 last week and 45-1 as it currently stands.