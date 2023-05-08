Red Sox Outfielder Masataka Yoshida Claims American League Honor

Yoshida hit .480 during the six-game span

3 hours ago

Boston Red Sox outfielder Masataka Yoshida was named the American League Player of the Week, the league announced Monday evening.

Yoshida, who hit .480 (12-for-25) with a 1.319 OPS in the six-game span from May 1 to May 7, recorded eight RBIs, seven runs scored with two home runs, two doubles and one walk. He was a major reason why the Red Sox won five of those six contests, including a four-game sweep of the Toronto Blue Jays.

Yoshida is hitting .321 this season, which is fifth-best in the American League, with a .939 OPS.

Yoshida is the second Red Sox player to win Player of the Week honors this season with fellow outfielder Adam Duvall doing so during the first week of the season.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images
