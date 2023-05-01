Braves OF Ronald Acuna Jr. Leaves Monday's Game After Hit by Pitch by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Atlanta Braves OF Ronald Acuna Jr. left Monday’s game against the New York Mets after being hit by a pitch.

Ronald Acuña Jr. has exited the game. Kevin Pillar is in as the pinch-runner, and he'll presumably play right field. — Justin Toscano (@JustinCToscano) May 1, 2023

Acuna slumped away from the batter’s box in the first inning after being hit in the left shoulder by a Tylor Megill pitch. Braves trainers came out to check on Acuna while he was on the ground in obvious pain. Acuna walked off the field holding his left shoulder and was replaced by Kevin Pillar.

Acuna has 41 hits in 113 at-bats this season, with a .363 batting average, .446 on-base percentage, five home runs, and 15 RBI.

The Braves lead the National League East with a 19-9 record, 3.5 games up on the second-place Miami Marlins.

If Acuna is forced to miss any stretch of time, it would be a significant loss to the Braves and fantasy owners.

Atlanta Braves World Series Odds

