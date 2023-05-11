Buy or Sell: Philadelphia 76ers Will Win Eastern Conference by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The Philadelphia 76ers have emerged as the favorites to win the Eastern Conference, but is there value in backing them to do so? If you looked over the past playoff failures for the 76ers with this core and Doc Rivers as a head coach, you’d likely have difficulty backing the 76ers to make noise in the playoffs. So far, they’ve proven skeptics wrong by sweeping the Brooklyn Nets in the opening round and now have the Boston Celtics on the brink of elimination with a 3-2 lead. In addition, the 76ers will have a chance to move on at home, where they were 29-12 in the regular season and 3-1 in the postseason.

The biggest question bettors likely have about the Philadelphia 76ers is, what’s changed here? Why is this team different than the one we’ve had faith in prior seasons but has always fallen short? Unfortunately, there’s no easy or short answer. Joel Embiid has taken his game to another level and captured his first career MVP award. That’s certainly a factor.

Tyrese Maxey has given them a legitimate third option that’s continued to grow in his role and build off the postseason experience he got last year. That’s another factor. It was highlighted in the 76ers Game 4 victory at home, but P.J. Tucker has also given the veteran three-and-D type player they’ve been lacking. Without Tucker’s motivational words for Embiid late in Game 4, this series may have just gotten away from the 76ers.

Anyone who’s paid attention to this 76ers core knew that this was the last year this group would have a chance to make a run. With the Milwaukee Bucks going home early in Round 1 thanks to the Miami Heat, the 76ers had a natural opening to advance to their first NBA Finals since 2001, where they were led by the great Allen Iverson, but fell the Los Angeles Lakers.

If Philly can close out the Boston Celtics in one of the next two games, they’ll be favorites over whichever team emerges from the Heat and New York Knicks series. Don’t count out the Celtics yet, but in saying that, something does feel off with this team looking to advance to their second straight NBA Finals.

The Philadelphia 76ers are the odds-on favorite to win the Eastern Conference at -105 after taking a 3-2 series lead over the Boston Celtics. They can close out the series tonight at home, where they’re listed as 2.5-point underdogs on the FanDuel Sportsbook. Even though this team appears different, we’re not entirely ready to count out Boston yet. The C’s hold +200 odds to win the Eastern Conference, the second-shortest behind the 76ers at -105. As impressed as we’ve been with Philly and its rise in the Eastern Conference, we’re more comfortable backing the plus-money value the Celtics present.