Cardinals Release Star WR DeAndre Hopkins by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The Arizona Cardinals have released star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins after three seasons, per ESPN.com.

Hopkins is now a free agent and can sign with any team.

Arizona is in full rebuild mode and had been looking to trade the 30-year-old but could not find a trade partner. Hopkins was set to count for $30 million against the cap, tops among NFL wideouts.

The Cardinals will absorb a dead cap hit of $21 million in 2023, with Hopkins officially off the books at the end of the upcoming season.

Acquired by Arizona in a 2020 trade with the Houston Texans, the former Clemson standout recorded 221 receptions for 2,696 yards and 17 touchdowns in 35 games for the Cardinals.

A five-time Pro Bowler and three-time first-team All-Pro selection, Hopkins should have no shortage of suitors, with teams like the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, and New England Patriots ranking as potential options.

