Drew Rasmussen Placed on Injured List by Tampa Bay Rays by SportsGrid 42 minutes ago

Drew Rasmussen has been placed on the injured list by the Tampa Bay Rays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

#Rays Rasmussen has a flexor strain, which is an elbow injury that is typically very bad news for pitchers https://t.co/EEbMLY5yup — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) May 12, 2023

This explains why he was removed from Thursday’s game versus the New York Yankees. Rasmussen had been cruising through the first seven innings, not allowing a run and only two hits when he was removed despite throwing only 75 pitches. While the Rays didn’t announce anything during or after the game, it seems the elbow may have been why he had to come out of the game. The injury is being called a flexor strain which could lead to Tommy John surgery. The Rays placed him on the 60-day IL, a strong indicator that they don’t believe he will be able to pitch anytime soon.

This is a brutal loss for the team, who are already without Jeffrey Springs for the season, and Tyler Glasnow just had his rehab pushed back a week. The Rays got off to a strong start to the season, but their depth will be tested as the season rolls along.

On Saturday, the Rays will roll out their ace starting pitcher in Shane Mcclanahan versus the Yankees, who will go with Nestor Cortes. The Rays are +112 (-1.5) on the run line and -148 on the moneyline, with an over/under of eight, over (-106), and under (-114).