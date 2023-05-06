Edmonton Oilers vs. Vegas Golden Knights Game 2 Best Bets by SportsGrid 36 minutes ago

The Edmonton Oilers are in Vegas to take on the Golden Knights for Game 2 of their second-round series.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

The Golden Knights won 6-4 in the opener, but both teams were tops in Pacific Division, so expect a closely contested matchup. Like Game 1, the Oilers are listed as road favorites in Game 2, priced at -120 on the moneyline, while the Golden Knights are at +100.

During the regular season, the Oilers won three of the four matchups. Still, Vegas’s relentless group of 200-foot players will make life difficult for the Oilers’ offense.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the visiting Oilers will continue riding Stuart Skinner in the net, while the Golden Knights will do the same with Laurent Brossoit. The Oilers netminder has a 3-3 record with a .883 save percentage, while Brossoit is 5-1 with a .906 save percentage. Even though Brossoit had the better numbers in the opening round, Skinner probably has the edge in the series.

Edmonton has more to give defensively in Game 2, while Vegas has a solid forecheck. The Oilers should do enough to even the series tonight before heading home for Games 3 and 4.

Best Bet: Oilers moneyline (-120)

The first game in this series saw ten total goals scored. During the four regular-season meetings, they saw seven, seven, seven, and eleven goals scored. The total for Game 2 is 6.5, with the over at -142 and the under at +116. There is some uncertainty with both goalies, and both teams feature potent offenses, so a low-scoring Game 2 seems unlikely. Additionally, all five games they’ve played have gone over 6.5. Take the over 6.5 at -142.

Best Bet: Over 6.5 (-142)

The Oilers heavily rely on their two superstar forwards, but this is the deepest team we’ve seen with this core. Leon Draisaitl doesn’t get the credit he deserves, even after ripping four goals in the opening game. The German superstar has tallied eleven goals and four assists through seven postseason games this year. Draisaitl is listed at an appealing -108 to light the lamp tonight, and there’s value in that number.

Best Prop: Leon Draisaitl to Record Over 0.5 Goals (-108)