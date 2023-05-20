Gary Sanchez Recalled Friday by New York Mets by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The New York Mets recalled Gary Sanchez on Friday, the Mets’ official website reports.

C Gary Sanchez has been selected from Triple-A Syracuse.



C Tomás Nido has been placed on a rehab assignment with Single-A St. Lucie.



C Michael Pérez has been optioned to Triple-A Syracuse. — New York Mets (@Mets) May 19, 2023

The Mets signed Sanchez earlier this month to provide catching depth. New York had a decision to make, as Sanchez had an opt-out clause in his contract that would’ve allowed him to become a free agent had he not been recalled. Sanchez should be the backup for Francisco Alvarez for the immediate future but will need to perform to keep his roster spot. The Mets have two catchers on the IL, but both should return shortly. Tomas Nido has an eye injury, and Omar Narvaez has an injury to his calf.

The Mets and Cleveland Guardians were rained out Saturday. They will play a split doubleheader Sunday. If the starting pitchers stay the same, these were the lines and starters for the game that was postponed Saturday. The Mets had Max Scherzer on the hill while the Guardians were countering with Tanner Bibee. The Mets were +112 (-1.5) on the run line and -178 on the moneyline, with an over/under of 8.5, over (-105), and under (-115).