George Springer Returned Friday for the Toronto Blue Jays

George Springer returned to the starting lineup Friday for the Toronto Blue Jays, Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun reports.

Springer has missed the two previous games for the Jays with an illness. That followed a game he missed last week also due to illness. However, all seems to be well now for Springer, as he was back starting atop the lineup for the Jays. He went 1-3 with an RBI and a walk as the Jays shutout the Atlanta Braves 3-0.

This season hasn’t gone quite as expected for Springer. With the Jays having moved the fences in at Rogers’ Centre, more home runs were expected to be hit from every Jays player, but Springer only has four dingers. Combine that with his .209 average, and the Jays aren’t getting much bang for their buck with Springer.

On Saturday, the Jays will host the Braves. Toronto will have Jose Berrios on the mound, and the Braves will counter with Bryce Elder. The Jays are +150 (-1.5) on the run line and -126 on the moneyline, with an over/under of nine, over (-122), and under (+100).