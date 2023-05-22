Glenn Schembechler Apologizes for Offensive Twitter Posts by SportsGrid 12 minutes ago

Glenn Schembechler has issued an apology for offensive posts on his personal Twitter, which resulted in his resignation from Michigan just three days after being hired as the school’s assistant director of football recruiting.

Schembechler’s posts insinuated that Jim Crow and slavery had a positive impact on strengthening black families and individuals.

“Any words or philosophies that in any way seek to underplay the immeasurable suffering and long-term economic and social inequities that hundreds of years of slavery and the ‘Jim Crow’ era cause for Black Americans is wrong,” said Schembechler. “I was wrong. We must never sanitize morally unsanitary, historical behaviors that have hindered the Black community or any other community. There are no historical silver linings for the experience of our brothers and sisters.”

Schembechler is the son of former Michigan head coach Bo Schembechler, who roamed the Wolverines’ sideline from 1969-1989.

