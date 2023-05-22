How Mighty Have Fallen: Celtics Stunner Indicated By Betting Markets It comes as no surprise with Boston facing a 3-0 deficit by Sean T. McGuire 2 hours ago

For the 2022-23 Celtics, the betting odds have never been longer and pessimism has never been more prevalent.

After the Boston Celtics dropped Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals in embarrassing fashion against the Miami Heat, oddsmakers indicated just how the mighty have fallen. Because while Miami initially jumped Boston as the series favorite after Game 2 at TD Garden — despite what the analytics might have said — those prices were much closer to even money. That’s not the case anymore, however.

According to the BetMGM, the Heat now are -1200 to win the series. Boston is a noteworthy 8-to-1 after opening -500.

Here’s how it looked previously, courtesy of BetMGM:

Opening odds: Celtics -500/ Heat +375

Before Game 1: Celtics -550/ Heat +400

Before Game 2: Celtics -210/ Heat +170

Before Game 3: Celtics +145/ Heat -175

Before Game 4: Celtics +900/Heat -1200

The C’s were the favorite entering each of the first three games in the series. They didn’t only fail to cover the spread, but they lost all three straight up. They’re failing to win as the favorite at a historic clip. The Heat now lead the best-of-seven series 3-0, one win away from reaching the NBA Finals. Miami currently is +220 to win the NBA Finals compared to Boston at 16-1. The Green’s prices to win the championship have not been that long all season.

It’s not a bet we would advise … not unless you believe in miracles.