If You Believe In Miracles, Celtics NBA Finals Bet Might Tempt You The Celtics are 8-1 to come back, and even that feels short by Mike Cole 43 minutes ago

The Celtics look dead as dead can be.

Boston just got absolutely pasted in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals. They face a seemingly insurmountable 3-0 series deficit to the Miami Heat. There’s understandably a major lack of positive mojo coming from Joe Mazzulla’s team right now, led in part by the coach himself.

This thing is big-time over … right?

If history is any indication, yes. No team in NBA history has erased a 3-0 deficit to win a seven-game series. Without looking up that list of teams, however, it’s worth wondering whether any of those teams facing the series hole were as talented as the Celtics. (Then again, that’s kind of the point about the Celtics but we digress).

They probably said the same thing about the 2004 Red Sox, and we all know how that went.

Look, there’s almost no shot the Celtics storm back to win the series with the Heat. At this point, anything resembling a counterpunch would be a shock, quite frankly. If, however, the Celtics decided to show up and try to make something of this, it could get interesting. Miami is a bad matchup, no doubt, but we’re a Jayson Tatum 50-point game away from earnestly asking “What if?”

The sportsbooks certainly aren’t ready to entertain that thought, though. To the surprise of no one, the Celtics’ title odds have taken a major hit.

Celtics NBA title odds

FanDuel Sportsbook: +1600

Caesars Sportsbook: +1600

DraftKings Sportsbook: +1400

Boston is also in the neighborhood of 8-1 to win four straight and topple the Heat in the East.

This is in no way to suggest the Celtics are a “good” bet, but again, if you believe this team is capable of some sort of miraculous run, then this is literally the best odds you’re going to have at any point, which obviously makes sense.

If there’s anything resembling a pulse, the Celtics are always one game away from getting this thing rolling downhill, and no one in the league runs better downhill than Boston. And as well as Denver is playing in the West right now, if the Celtics were somehow able to make history vs. Miami, the Nuggets would probably be playing the role of Finland in the Finals.

If that’s the case, why not go full narrative chasing and take a look at Jaylen Brown to win NBA Finals MVP. Sure, he’s shooting 20.3% from the floor and has made just two of his 20 3-point attempts in this series so far and has generally been terrible, but we’re already building quite the story, and he’s 80-1 to win Finals MVP at FanDuel.

Oh, and if miracles aren’t your thing, maybe you’re more of a conspiracy person. If that’s the case, and you think the NBA is ready to pull out all the stops for a Celtics-Lakers NBA Finals matchup, a Celtics-Lakers to win the conference finals parlay can be had right now at a cool 161-1.

Or you could set money on fire.