Celtics Odds: Boston Huge Favorite To Win Conference Finals Vs. Heat The Celtics survived and advanced by Mike Cole 47 minutes ago

No disrespect to the Heat, but the path back to the NBA Finals is wide open for the Celtics.

Boston survived quite the scare from the Philadelphia 76ers, but the C’s completed the comeback Sunday with a Philly beatdown in Game 7 of the second-round series. Now, the Celtics move on to take on a rested Miami club as we get the same Eastern Conference finals matchup we saw a year ago.

To say the Celts are favored to win the series would be an understatement. FanDuel Sportsbook opened Boston as a -550 favorite to capture the East crown with Miami currently sitting at +390 to win the series. That’s the most lopsided series since the Lakers were -550 against Denver in the 2020 bubble, a series they won en route to winning it all. The Warriors were also -550 favorites in the 2019 Western Conference finals.

Celtics backers might want to look at correct series scores for a better way to bet Boston in the conference finals.

Heat vs. Celtics correct series score (FanDuel)

Celtics 4-0 +370

Celtics 4-1 +210

Celtics 4-2 +360

Celtics 4-3 +420

Or, if you think the Heat are going to waltz into the NBA Finals, you could get Miami to sweep the series at 49-1.

One other way to bet the series is Eastern Conference finals MVP. Jayson Tatum, fresh off a 51-point showing in Game 7 is the odds-on favorite to take home the hardware. That five of the top seven favorites to win the MVP are Celtics speaks to the one-sided nature of the series.

NBA Eastern Conference finals MVP

Jayson Tatum -180

Jaylen Brown +310

Jimmy Butler +420

Bam Adebayo +6500

Malcolm Brogdon +9500

Derrick White +9500

Marcus Smart +9500

And if there was any doubt, the Celtics are the prohibitive favorites to win the entire thing. Boston is an even-money +100 favorite to win it all, followed by Denver at +230, the Lakers at +330 and Miami at +1400.

Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals is Wednesday from TD Garden.