Jets HC Robert Saleh 'Very Optimistic' RB Breece Hall (ACL) Will Play Week 1 by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh is “very optimistic” that electric running back Breece Hall will be ready for Week 1 after last season’s torn ACL.

“I don’t want to jinx it. (knocks on wood) I mean, the kid’s already hitting over 22 (mph) on the GPS, so he looks frickin good,” said Saleh on Wednesday. “Again, he’s one of those kids that we’ve had to kind of hold back from him because — it’s weird to say it, you don’t want to heal too fast from a torn ACL. You’ve got to be able to balance it out with strength. He looks strong. He looks powerful. … I feel like he won’t need to be limited during training camp, even though we still will, just to be conscientious and cautious with him, but he looks awesome.”

Before the injury, Hall was enjoying a dynamic rookie campaign, recording 681 total yards (463 rushing, 218 receiving) and five touchdowns in seven games. Assuming he returns to full strength, the 22-year-old carries RB1 upside in fantasy in what should be a much improved Jets offense with star quarterback Aaron Rodgers at the helm.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Jets holding the seventh-best Super Bowl LVIII odds at +1400.