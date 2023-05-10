Jets to Battle Dolphins in NFL's 1st-Ever Black Friday Game by SportsGrid 43 minutes ago

Following the addition of star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the New York Jets are expected to see plenty of primetime action during the 2023 campaign. Wednesday offered a snippet as it was announced that Rodgers and the Jets would host AFC East rival Miami Dolphins in the NFL’s first-ever Black Friday game.

The historic matchup is slated for November 24 at 3:00 p.m. ET. and will be streamed exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

“We’re excited to be the home of the first-ever NFL Black Friday game, and what better way to kick off this new tradition than with a rivalry matchup between the Dolphins and Jets,” said Amazon vice president of global sports video Marie Donoghue. “On one of the biggest shopping days of the year, we’re thrilled to offer another way to delight Amazon customers and give all fans free access to this AFC East showdown.”

The full 2023 NFL regular season schedule will be released Thursday, May 11, at 8:00 p.m. ET.

You can find the latest NFL odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.