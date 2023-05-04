Kentucky Derby Betting Strategy: Derma Sotogake Key To Success In 2023? Forte is the favorite by Gio Rivera 36 minutes ago

The Kentucky Derby returns for the 149th time, at Churchill Downs.

And with the annual horse rolling around Saturday, so have the betting odds.

Last year, it was Rich Strike who took home the crown and stunned the crowd with an improbable victory, entering the race as a long-shot underdog. Needless to say, Strike was a heavily wager-friendly competitor for those who felt lucky. With the derby just days away, it’s the perfect time to weigh the options for betting considerations ahead of time.

With that being said, will leaning toward an underdog prove once again to be a handsome investment? Perhaps so.

During an episode of ‘Chicken Dinner‘ with NESN betting analyst Sam Panayotovich, special guest NESN’s Colin Sheehan introduced an intriguing wager with plenty of upside potential.

“I am pretty confident in Derma Sotogake,” Sheehan said. “And from what I’ve seen, Christophe Lemaire is the jockey that was on Crown Pride last year, who set that blistering pace. That was his first Kentucky Derby. He hadn’t been on Crown Pride prior to the derby. Christophe Lemaire has ridden Derma Sotogake already once. He has the experience of last year, of understanding what the Kentucky Derby is going to be like. So you have the experience, not only of the horse but also on the jockey.”

Here are the official odds for the 2023 Kentucky Derby, courtesy of Twinspires:

— Forte (3-1)

— Tapit Trice (5-1)

— Angel of Empire (8-1)

— Practical Move (10-1)

— Derma Sotogake (10-1)

— Two Phil’s (12-1)

— Kingsbarns (12-1)

— Verifying (15-1)

— Mage (15-1)

— Confidence Game (20-1)

“I love Derma Sotogake. I also love Angel of Empire,” Sheehan explained. “A horse that has shown the distance and he’s one that if I’m not singling or using Derma Sotogake as my key, I think Angel of Empire, who ran an impressive Arkansas Derby for trainer Brad Cox — that’s a name that you’re gonna be hearing a lot about the weekend of Kentucky Derby — is one that I would want to include. I think Tapit Trace is a legit contender as well, so I would include him as well.”

For more Kentucky Derby chit-chat and more, listen to the full episode of ‘Chicken Dinner’ down below: