Lakers vs. Warriors Player Props: Austin Reaves Among Top Plays for Game 2 by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The NBA’s postseason continues Thursday as the Los Angeles Lakers battle the Golden State Warriors in Game 2 of their second-round matchup. LA leads the series 1-0 following Game 1’s 117-112 victory, a night which saw Lakers star center Anthony Davis record a massive 30-point, 23-rebound double-double.

To that end, using SportsGrid’s Player Props Model, I have highlighted three of my top plays in what should be another entertaining affair.

Note: Odds and props courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

GSW Stephen Curry OVER 5.5 Rebounds (-115)

SportsGrid Model Rating = 5/5 Stars

Model Projection = 6.8

Lost in his nightly three-point assault is Curry’s underrated ability as a rebounder. The sharpshooter averaged a career-high 6.1 rebounds during the regular season and tallied six in Game 1. Having topped tonight’s rebound prop in back-to-back games, I like Curry to make it three straight as the Warriors look to head back to LA tied 1-1.

LAL Austin Reaves OVER 3.5 Assists (-166)

SportsGrid Model Rating = 5/5 Stars

Model Projection = 5.2

Reaves continues to impact in various ways, averaging 15.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.7 assists through seven postseason appearances. I’m focusing on the playmaking department tonight, as Reaves has topped his 3.5 assists prop in seven of his past ten games. While he fell shy of that number in the Game 1 victory (exactly three helpers), that consistency makes me feel confident in backing the former undrafted free agent this evening.

LAL LeBron James UNDER 25.5 Points (-111)

SportsGrid Model Rating = 1.5/5 Stars

Model Projection = 24.1

Betting against James in any department is always a risk, but the future Hall of Famer has not been nearly as active as a scorer this postseason. Through seven playoff games, James has bested tonight’s 25.5 points prop just once, scoring 28 in Game 2 against the Memphis Grizzlies in the opening round. The 38-year-old has particularly struggled from three-point range, shooting a paltry 18%. With Anthony Davis proving to be a matchup nightmare down low for the Dubs and LA boasting a far more balanced roster, I think James continues to be more of a facilitator and falls below the 26-point mark.