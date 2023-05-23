LeBron James Pondering Retirement by SportsGrid 49 minutes ago

Fresh off a season-ending loss to the Denver Nuggets in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James would not commit to returning for a 21st NBA campaign.

“We’ll see what happens going forward,” said James post-game. “I’ve got a lot to think about, to be honest. Just for me, personally, going forward with the game of basketball, I’ve got a lot to think about.”

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin asked the league’s all-time leading scorer to clarify, to which he replied, “If I want to continue to play.”

Even at 38 years of age, James showed he still has plenty left in the tank, finishing Monday’s contest with a game-high 40 points, with ten rebounds and nine assists.

The Akron native’s comments are a surprising reversal after saying his final NBA season would be with his son Bronny during a 2022 interview with The Athletic.

If this is indeed it for James, he’ll retire as arguably one of the greatest players to ever step foot on the hardwood.

In the meantime, the NBA world anxiously awaits the King’s next move.

You can find the latest NBA odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.