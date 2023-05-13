Liam Hendriks Could Return to Chicago White Sox Next Week by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

Liam Hendriks could return to the bullpen for the Chicago White Sox next week, Vinnie Duber of AIICHGO.com reports.

Liam Hendriks gave up four runs last night. Today, Pedro Grifol said Sox to reevaluate after Hendriks pitches Sunday.



Meanwhile, Hendriks told @followmefor3 that ?tentative schedule? calls for outings Sunday and Tuesday or Wednesday before reevaluation, that he?s not ready yet. — Vinnie Duber (@VinnieDuber) May 12, 2023

Hendriks is quickly turning into one of the few feel-good moments about the sport this season. With so many pitchers going down with injuries, the return of Hendriks should be a breath of fresh air for the league. Hendriks has been out all season due to undergoing Stage 4 non-Hodgkins lymphoma treatment. Hendriks is scheduled to make at least two more rehab appearances, the second of which will be Tuesday or Wednesday, and then the team will decide if he’s ready to pitch in the big leagues.

The Astros will be in Chicago on Saturday to take on the White Sox. Houston will have Brandon Bielak on the hill, and he will be up against Dylan Cease of the Sox. The Astros are -182 (+1.5) on the run line and +106 on the moneyline, with an over/under of 8.5, over (-122), and under (+100).