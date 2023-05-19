Maple Leafs Part Ways with GM Kyle Dubas by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Kyle Dubas’s time as general manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs has come to an end.

Elliotte Friedman of Hockey Night in Canada reports that the Maple Leafs have parted ways with Dubas after five seasons at the helm.

Hearing Kyle Dubas will not be back as GM of Toronto — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) May 19, 2023

The news comes in the wake of Toronto’s 4-1 series loss to the Florida Panthers in the second round of the postseason. The 37-year-old’s contract was set to expire on June 30.

“I would like to thank Kyle for his unwavering dedication over these last nine seasons with the organization, including his last five as general manager,” said team president Brendan Shanahan. “Kyle fostered a great culture within our dressing room and staff and consistently pushed to make our team better season over season. We wish Kyle and his family the best moving forward and thank him for his valuable contributions.”

Toronto qualified for the playoffs every season under Dubas, compiling a 221-109-42 regular season record. However, the Leafs could not translate that success to the postseason, advancing past the first round just once during Dubas’s tenure.

Toronto has not hoisted the Stanley Cup since 1967.

You can find the latest NHL odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.