Max Muncy Ejected vs. Cardinals for Arguing Strike Call

Frustrations boiled over for Max Muncy on Sunday. The Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman was ejected from Sunday’s finale against the St. Louis Cardinals for arguing a called third strike.

As noted by Jack Harris, third base umpire Paul Emmel appeared to be the official responsible for tossing Muncy. Emmel drew the ire of Dodgers fans after a blown strike-three call on Saturday halted their comeback attempt.

Muncy’s ejection came in the top of the fourth inning, propelling Chris Taylor into action.

Max Muncy just got ejected. He was rung up on a called third strike he disagreed with, but it appeared 3B ump (and last night's home plate ump) Paul Emmel was who tossed him



Dave Roberts ran out there and had a heated discussion with Emmel too — Jack Harris (@Jack_A_Harris) May 21, 2023

Muncy has been one of the best hitters in the major league. The two-time All-Star ranks second in the bigs with 15 home runs, sitting top 20 in slugging percentage, RBI, and runs scored.

The Dodgers are looking to salvage a split of the four-game series against the Cardinals. However, they will need to mount another late-inning surge to accomplish the feat. LA trails St. Louis, heading into the latter half of the contest.

