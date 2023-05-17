NBA Eastern Conference Finals: Heat vs. Celtics Player Props by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The NBA’s Eastern Conference Finals gets underway Wednesday as the Boston Celtics host the Miami Heat in Game 1.

This will be a rematch of last year’s Conference Finals, in which Boston extinguished the Heat in seven games.

Among the many recommendations via SportsGrid’s Player Props Model, the following plays are worth backing, in my view.

Note: All odds and props courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

BOS Robert Williams III OVER 7.5 Rebounds (+106)

SportsGrid Model Rating = 5/5 Stars

Model Projection = 9.2

Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla said he is sticking with his two-big lineup after Williams rejoined the starting five ahead of Game 6 against the Philadelphia 76ers, pulling down nine rebounds in 27 minutes. “Time Lord” averaged 9.2 boards across 20 regular season starts, including an eight-rebound performance in his lone appearance against Miami. At plus money, Williams is one of my favorite values on the board.

MIA Bam Adebayo OVER 18.5 Points (+100)

SportsGrid Model Rating = 5/5 Stars

Model Projection = 21.2

Staying on the value train, we have Miami’s Bam Adebayo. Adebayo thrived against the Celtics during the regular season, scoring 19 or more points in all four meetings. While his overall scoring has been down this postseason, the 25-year-old has been more aggressive lately, pouring in 23 points in two of his last three games. Expect another strong Bam performance as Miami aims to strike first blood on the road.