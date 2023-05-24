Nick Nurse, Doc Rivers Among Final 4 Candidates for Suns' HC Job by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, NBA championship coaches Nick Nurse and Doc Rivers are among the final four candidates who will interview for the Phoenix Suns’ vacant head coaching position.

Joining Nurse and Rivers are Suns associate head coach Kevin Young and Sacramento Kings associate head coach Jordi Fernandez – two rising stars in the league’s coaching ranks.

Nurse is also one of three finalists for the Milwaukee Bucks head coaching job, along with Golden State Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson and Toronto Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin.

Phoenix recently parted ways with former bench boss Monty Williams after falling 4-2 to the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Semifinals.

Whomever the Suns decide to bring in will have the opportunity to work with superstars Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. While general manager James Jones must address the club’s depth, Phoenix should be amongst the favorites to win it all in 2023-24.

