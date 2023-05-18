NL Cy Young Odds Rankings: Gallen Hops Strider for Top Spot by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The National League is stacked with elite pitchers, with some new faces joining as potential candidates to win the NL Cy Young.

Below, we’ll look into the top five hurlers using odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Zac Gallen is establishing himself as one of the top arms in the NL. He has found his rhythm after a poor start to the year and has been flat-out dominant lately. The D-Backs right-hander now has sole possession as the odds-on favorite to win the National League Cy Young after posting another spectacular outing against the San Francisco Giants. Gallen has seen his odds bet down again from +230 to +180.

Last Start: May 13 vs. San Francisco Giants (7 2/3IP, 5H, 2ER, 6SO)

Next Start: May 19 @ Pittsburgh Pirates

One of the most dominant strikeout pitchers in the game is Atlanta Braves youngster Spencer Strider. He’s electric at fooling batters and blowing fastballs by them, leading to him boasting the second-shortest odds. Even though Strider has struggled of late to find consistency on the bump, that hasn’t overly changed his odds of winning the NL Cy Young. He’s dropped off from +230 to +270 over the last week, but he certainly has the stuff to get back on track in his next start against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Last Start: May 17 @ Texas Rangers (5IP, 6H, 4ER, 7SO)

Next Start: May 22 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Age is just a number for Clayton Kershaw. The Los Angeles Dodgers’ future Hall of Famer has gotten off to another solid start to the season, posting a 6-3 record, paired with a 2.52 ERA and 63 strikeouts. The biggest question mark surrounding Kershaw is whether he is healthy and can stay in the lineup for an entire season. If he can, there’s no reason he won’t be in the running for the NL Cy Young to the end. In saying that, Kershaw has seen his odds tail off slightly over the last week, dropping from +1000 to +1200.

Last Start: May 16 vs. Minnesota Twins (4IP, 7H, 2ER, 7SO)

Next Start: May 21 @ St. Louis Cardinals

One of the most underrated SPs is Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Julio Urias. His numbers have been up and down to start the year, but he’s still posted a strong 5-3 record, a 3.61 ERA, and 52 punchouts. His last start out against division rival, the San Diego Padres, was a solid showing. He’ll hope to build on that to get back in the mix. Urias has seen his odds to win the NL Cy Young fall from +1800 to +2000, much like his fellow left-handed teammate Kershaw has over the last week.

Last Start: May 13 vs. San Diego Padres (7IP, 3H, 2ER, 4SO)

Next Start: May 18 @ St. Louis Cardinals

Philadelphia Phillies right-hander Zack Wheeler has emerged inside the National League’s top five Cy Young odds for the second consecutive week. Wheeler has had no issues racking up the strikeouts, where he’s tallied 61 on the campaign. He’s continued to be an effective top end of the rotation starter for the Phillies while maintaining his +2200 odds to win the NL Cy Young.

Last Start: May 16 @ San Francisco Giants (6IP, 9H, 4ER, 8SO)

Next Start: May 22 vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

Top 5 NL Cy Young Candidates Odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.