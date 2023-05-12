Nuggets Oust Suns in Game 6, Advance to WCF by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

Nikola Jokic recorded his third triple-double of the series, notching 32 points, 12 assists, and ten rebounds as the Denver Nuggets blew out the Phoenix Suns 125-120 in Game 6 to advance to the Western Conference Finals.

Denver jumped out to a 30-point halftime lead; its 81 points at the break are the most by a road team in NBA playoff history.

“When we defend, when we rebound, when we run, when we share the ball, we all believe we’re the best team in the NBA,” said Nuggets coach Michael Malone postgame.

Jokic and company now await the winner of the Los Angeles Lakers-Golden State Warriors series. The Lakers lead the series 3-2, with Game 6 scheduled for Friday in LA.

As for the Suns, it’s the second consecutive year in which they’ve lost an elimination game by more than 20 points, a far cry from what was expected following the acquisition of star forward Kevin Durant at the trade deadline.

“It was embarrassing,” said Durant, who finished with 23 points in 37 minutes. “They came out and got us in the mouth, and we couldn’t recover.”

You can find the latest NBA odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.