Stars Take Down Kraken in Game 7, Will Meet Vegas in Western Conference Finals by SportsGrid 47 minutes ago

The Dallas Stars are off to the Western Conference Finals following a 2-1 victory over the Seattle Kraken in Game 7 of their second-round playoff series on Monday.

Roope Hintz and Wyatt Johnston were the goal scorers for Dallas, with starting goaltender Jake Oettinger making 22 saves in the win.

“It was our best team game of the playoffs,” said Stars bench boss Peter DeBoer, who improved to 7-0 in Game 7’s during his head coaching career. “I knew our group would respond (from the 6-3 loss in Game 6 on Saturday). They have all year individually and collectively as a team, and they didn’t disappoint.”

The Stars will now get set to battle DeBoer’s former club, the Vegas Golden Knights, who eliminated the Edmonton Oilers in six games following Sunday’s 5-2 victory. DeBoer coached the Golden Knights for three seasons, including back-to-back Western Conference Finals appearances, one coming against Dallas in 2020.

“Vegas, there’s a lot to unpack there. I think we’ll just enjoy tonight and talk about that as we go forward,” said DeBoer postgame.

Game 1 goes Friday from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, where the Golden Knights are currently -142 on the moneyline per FanDuel Sportsbook.